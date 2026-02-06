UAE Foreign Ministry on talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US: Positive signal

The second round of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi demonstrates the seriousness of diplomatic efforts and is a positive sign.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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" His Highness emphasized that hosting this round in the UAE is an important step that demonstrates international confidence in the UAE's role in facilitating dialogue and promoting diplomatic solutions to crises, particularly on this issue, where there is broad international consensus on the importance of a comprehensive and sustainable settlement.

The minister added: "Two rounds of negotiations held in Abu Dhabi led to productive and constructive discussions that revealed common positions that could serve as a basis for further progress."

According to him, the UAE continues to support efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement of the "crisis" and emphasizes the importance of cooperation and solidarity in difficult times.

Read more: Ukraine, U.S. and Russia discuss methods to implement and monitor ceasefire in Abu Dhabi – Umerov

Peace talks in the UAE

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to media reports, no compromise was reached during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the US had reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.

Read more: Budanov on outcome of meeting with US and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Negotiations were constructive