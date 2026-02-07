Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink: their ideas are banal and well-known, - Beskrestnov (Flash)

The Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals on the front lines, but Ukraine is aware of all their ideas.

This was reported by Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense on technological issues, according to Censor.NET.

Russia is seeking ways to activate Starlink

"The enemy is looking for ways to activate Starlink. They write their ideas in groups, and then these posts circulate in our groups," Beskrestnov said.

According to him, all Russian ideas are banal:

Send someone to the Administrative Services Center for money.

Use a fictitious LLC.

Remove Starlink from a trophy drone, etc.

The minister's advisor emphasized that all options in the Ministry of Defense were understood and considered in terms of both risks and countermeasures.

Warning to accomplices of the occupiers

We will block all these Starlinks (we know how), but those who try to make "easy money" from the enemy will face imprisonment, and not a short one. This is not like setting a car on fire and running away; it's like coming to the Administrative Services Center and essentially recording your crime for the court. So my advice to traitors is: don't even try," Beskrestnov added.

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