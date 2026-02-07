Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink: their ideas are banal and well-known, - Beskrestnov (Flash)
The Russians are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals on the front lines, but Ukraine is aware of all their ideas.
This was reported by Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense on technological issues, according to Censor.NET.
Russia is seeking ways to activate Starlink
"The enemy is looking for ways to activate Starlink. They write their ideas in groups, and then these posts circulate in our groups," Beskrestnov said.
According to him, all Russian ideas are banal:
- Send someone to the Administrative Services Center for money.
- Use a fictitious LLC.
- Remove Starlink from a trophy drone, etc.
The minister's advisor emphasized that all options in the Ministry of Defense were understood and considered in terms of both risks and countermeasures.
Warning to accomplices of the occupiers
We will block all these Starlinks (we know how), but those who try to make "easy money" from the enemy will face imprisonment, and not a short one. This is not like setting a car on fire and running away; it's like coming to the Administrative Services Center and essentially recording your crime for the court. So my advice to traitors is: don't even try," Beskrestnov added.
What preceded it?
- As previously reported, Russia is increasingly equipping attack drones with Starlink satellite terminals. This allows drones to maintain control and navigation even under conditions of intense signal jamming.
- SpaceX, in turn, stated that it does not cooperate with the Russian military and will shut down terminals if violations are detected.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski publicly addressed Musk regarding the use of Starlink terminals by Russian drones in the war against Ukraine.
- In turn, American billionaire and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk called Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski a "slobbering imbecile" for calling for restrictions on Starlink for Russia.
- Eventually, Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.
- On January 25, radio technology specialist Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov on technological issues, announced the likely use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.
- Later, Defense Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, is resolving the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On February 1, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink had been stopped.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian army is experiencing serious problems with satellite communications on the front lines after mass blockages of Starlink terminals.
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