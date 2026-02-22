Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, eight people rescued, including child. PHOTOS

One person died and eight people, including a child, were rescued as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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There is damage

As noted, as a result of the massive Russian attack, destruction and fires were recorded in the Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv districts of the region.

Infrastructure facilities, private residential and farm buildings were damaged. Fires broke out.

In the village of Putrivka, Fastiv district, eight people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble. Unfortunately, one person died while being transported to the hospital. Five victims were hospitalised.

Rescuers also saved a man while clearing up the aftermath of shelling in the residential area of the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian attack on Kyiv region: man killed in Fastiv district

Consequences





















Read: The first five regions and Kyiv have already presented their resilience plans, - Kuleba

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, 21 February, Russian troops launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

In the early morning, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones: there is a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.

It was also reported that Russian troops launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv.

A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to the Russian attack: debris fell in a private sector.

In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region: a woman was wounded, and eight people were rescued from the rubble in the Fastiv district.

Also read: Three employees of the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant killed in Russian attack. New power outages in five regions, says Ministry of Energy