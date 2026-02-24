Over 140,000 enemy targets destroyed by Ukrainian air defense since start of full-scale invasion – Air Force of AFU

From the first days of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s Air Force has held the sky over Ukraine, repelling massive missile and drone attacks and ensuring air superiority. Over four years, air defense forces and aviation have destroyed more than 140,000 aerial targets and carried out tens of thousands of combat sorties.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"From the first minutes of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Air Force warriors stood up to defend the Ukrainian sky. In extremely difficult conditions, under massive missile and air strikes, they preserved the control of the air defense system, scrambled fighter jets, entered combat and did not allow the enemy to achieve its main objective — to subjugate Ukraine," the statement reads.

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Pilots, air defense troops, radio-technical troops, UAV units, communications and logistics specialists — each in their place daily secures air superiority. Thousands of downed missiles and drones, dozens of aircraft and helicopters, hundreds of destroyed enemy ground targets — this is the result of professionalism, courage and self-sacrifice.

Since 24 February 2022, Ukraine’s air defense has destroyed more than 140,000 aerial targets:

86 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles

709 Kalibr cruise missiles

2,459 Kh-101 cruise missiles

13 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles

12 Oniks anti-ship missiles

261 Iskander-K cruise missiles

274 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

11 Zircon anti-ship missiles

30 missiles of other types

540 guided air-launched missiles

44,700 Shahed attack UAVs

14,900 reconnaissance UAVs

7,500 Lancet UAVs

70,300 other types of UAVs

Read more: Enemy attacked with ballistic missiles and 120 UAVs. Air defense eliminated 106 drones, - Air Force

From 2022 to 2026, the Air Force aviation carried out 26,800 aircraft sorties, including:

11,000 — for fire missions and air support of troops

14,000 — for fighter air cover

"Over four years, the aviation of Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed 9,000 aerial targets, struck command posts, logistics facilities, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment. We remember our fallen comrades. We are proud of those who remain in the ranks and continue the fight. We thank everyone who holds the sky. Together — to Victory!" the Air Force said.

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