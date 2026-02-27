Suspects in murder of Russian agent Portnov hold Russian citizenship – media

Journalists from Schemes have established that the alleged suspects in the murder of Russian agent Andrii Portnov — brothers Oleksandr and Veli Azizov — hold Russian citizenship.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

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Details

The Azizov brothers are natives of the Donetsk region.





According to media reports, in 2023–2024 they obtained Russian passports: Oleksandr’s passport is still listed as "valid," while Veli’s is not.

In addition, Veli Azizov had another Russian passport issued in 2015, which is also listed as "invalid." At the same time, the mere fact that a Russian passport is marked "invalid" does not automatically mean loss of Russian citizenship.

Read more: Germany considers extradition of suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov

Background

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda established that the alleged suspects in the murder of Andrii Portnov are Oleksandr and Veli Azizov.

Murder of Andrii Portnov

Read more: Suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov is Ukrainian citizen and had two accomplices, - media