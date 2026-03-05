Iran attacked Amazon data centers, internet disruptions reported in Middle East

Amazon Web Services has stated that several of its data centers in the Middle East were damaged by drone strikes carried out by Iran or forces affiliated with it.

This was reported by Marketplace, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

Two facilities were hit in the UAE, and another in Bahrain was damaged by a nearby explosion.

The attacks caused disruptions to a number of mobile applications in the region, including banking and payment services.

Analysts say data centers are an important part of the digital economy.

Experts are concerned about the security of data centers, which are currently the backbone of the Internet and the artificial intelligence economy.

Amazon Web Services is the world's largest provider of cloud computing. The service provides companies, governments, and individuals with computing power, data storage, and other digital services.

Why is it important?

Most cloud services in the world are controlled by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

What do they say in Iran?

Iranian state media justify the attacks by explaining that Amazon facilities allegedly support US military operations.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am sure that Russians are transferring weapons to Iranian regime

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

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