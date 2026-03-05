Iranian UAV attacked airport in Azerbaijan. VIDEO

An Iranian drone crashed in Azerbaijan.

The video was posted online, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is reported that the drone, launched from Iran, crashed on the territory of the airport in the city of Nakhchivan.

The Azerbaijani authorities have not yet officially commented on the situation.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan was moving troops and air defence systems to the border with Iran.

Read more: US expects operation against Iran to last until September - Politico

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

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