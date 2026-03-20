Ukraine expects to receive first tranche of EU loan in April, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine expects that European Union leaders will find a way to provide the first tranche of financial assistance in April.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"I discussed this issue with European Union leaders, as well as with Presidents Costa and von der Leyen. We are more optimistic – they will find options to partially finance us. We expect the first tranche from the amount agreed specifically for 2026 in April," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy names countries with which Ukraine is launching joint drone production

EU more optimistic

Zelenskyy noted that EU leaders are now more optimistic about unblocking the loan.

He also recalled that the decision to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in support for 2026–2027 was adopted last December and unanimously agreed by the bloc’s leaders.

Read more: Aid to Ukraine may not be unblocked before elections in Hungary, - Tusk

Aid blocked and Druzhba issue

Financial assistance to Ukraine is currently blocked due to the position of Hungary and Slovakia, as unanimous support from all EU member states is required for approval.

Budapest links its consent to the restoration of operations of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary. This concerns a section damaged as a result of a drone attack in January.

Russian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline