Ukraine expects to receive first tranche of EU loan in April, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine expects that European Union leaders will find a way to provide the first tranche of financial assistance in April.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
"I discussed this issue with European Union leaders, as well as with Presidents Costa and von der Leyen. We are more optimistic – they will find options to partially finance us. We expect the first tranche from the amount agreed specifically for 2026 in April," the president said.
EU more optimistic
Zelenskyy noted that EU leaders are now more optimistic about unblocking the loan.
He also recalled that the decision to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in support for 2026–2027 was adopted last December and unanimously agreed by the bloc’s leaders.
Aid blocked and Druzhba issue
Financial assistance to Ukraine is currently blocked due to the position of Hungary and Slovakia, as unanimous support from all EU member states is required for approval.
Budapest links its consent to the restoration of operations of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary. This concerns a section damaged as a result of a drone attack in January.
Russian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline
- On 7 January, as a result of a Russian attack in Brody, Lviv region, an infrastructure facility was damaged. Naftogaz reported that the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in western Ukraine. A fire broke out, and technological processes at the facility were halted.
- According to Enkorr, the facility in question is located in the city of Brody, Lviv region, and is linked to the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- On 12 February, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline had been halted since 27 January due to the Russian attack. He also said that Budapest is preparing to file a complaint over transit issues.
- The governments of Hungary and Slovakia announced a halt to diesel exports to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline are restored.
- On 11 March, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated that a group of Hungarian citizens had entered Ukraine without official status or scheduled official meetings.
- President Zelenskyy said he was unaware of what the Hungarian delegation was doing in Ukraine.
- Later, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested the organization of a meeting between Csepek and Ukrainian minister Denys Shmyhal.
- At the same time, the diplomatic note shows that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation’s visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv for alternative dates for the visit.
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