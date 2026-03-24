Zelenskyy heard delegation’s report following talks in U.S.: Meetings at leadership level are needed
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation on the results of the talks in the United States.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"It is telling that while our negotiators were presenting their report, Russia launched a new wave of ‘shaheds’ against Ukraine.
The team reported on what was actually discussed in Florida: the key points, opportunities, and challenges. The most important thing is to work out security guarantees in such a way that they bring us closer to ending the war. Security is the key to peace," the statement reads.
Zelenskyy noted that the geopolitical situation has become more complicated due to the war against Iran, which is emboldening Russia.
"But the fundamental circumstances have not changed. Russia continues this war and destabilization in Europe, supports the Iranian regime with intelligence data, and thus prolongs the war in that region, while also preparing for new conflicts in the coming years. This threat of constant war in various regions must be stopped.
And this can only be done by all of us together: America, Europe, and other global actors. Meetings at the leadership level are needed to truly resolve everything. I have instructed the team to continue working as actively as possible with partners so that diplomacy is substantive and so that humanitarian issues, such as prisoner exchanges, are resolved. I have also instructed them to inform European and Canadian partners about the meetings in Florida," the president concluded.
What preceded it
- The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness to resume the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He reported that the political wing of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. A meeting between the parties is expected this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the US in the United States, scheduled for 21 March.
- Subsequently, the media reported that Ukraine
will be represented by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and leader of the Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia.
The US side will be represented by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation
would continue talks with US representatives on Sunday.
- On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported indications of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during talks in the United States.
- Witkoff stated that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues to define of a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine."
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