Ukraine plans to begin technical testing of the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday, April 21, through which Russian oil is delivered to Hungary and Slovakia.

Bloomberg reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to the outlet's sources, technical testing of Druzhba is scheduled for April 21. This is expected to pave the way for Ukraine to receive a 90 billion loan from the European Union.

"Ukraine expects oil to resume flowing through the Druzhba pipeline as early as Tuesday, clearing the way for the European Union to unlock a much-needed 90 billion euro ($106 billion) loan for Kyiv," the report says.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to resume "Druzhba" pipeline as early as tomorrow if Hungary unblocks 90 billion loan, — Orbán

Hungary's future prime minister Péter Magyar said he would not block the loan the way his predecessor Viktor Orbán did, but also said transit of Russian oil through Druzhba should resume, while the head of Hungarian oil company MOL is planning a trip to Russia next week to negotiate supplies.

Read more: Ukraine will repair Druzhba oil pipeline in spring, - Zelenskyy

What's happening with "Druzhba"?

On January 7, a piece of infrastructure was damaged in Brody, Lviv region, as a result of a Russian attack. Naftogaz reported that the Russian military had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in western Ukraine. A fire broke out, and operations at the facility were halted.

According to the publication Enkorr, the facility in question is located in the city of Brody in the Lviv region and is connected to the Druzhba oil pipeline.

On February 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since January 27 due to a Russian attack. He also said that Budapest was preparing to lodge a complaint regarding transit issues.

The governments of Hungary and Slovakia have announced a suspension of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies resume via the Druzhba pipeline.

On March 11, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a group of Hungarian citizens had entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.

President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Druzhba would be restored by the end of April, "not fully, but enough to function."

Read more: Orbán stated that "Ukrainians will have no choice" but to lift"oil blockade" following his election victory