If the Fidesz party wins the elections in Hungary on April 12, "the Ukrainians will have no choice" but to reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," this was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at a joint press conference with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who arrived to support him ahead of the elections.

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According to Orbán, the government must ensure that the Hungarian economy and Hungarian consumers have access to fuel and energy, which is why it is necessary to compel the Ukrainians to resume operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"We have a plan"

"We have a plan for how to do this. We are actually implementing it step by step, and I am convinced that at the end of this process, after the national forces win the elections here in Hungary, the Ukrainians will have no choice but to lift this blockade, reopen the oil pipeline, and Hungary will simply be able to return to normal operations," he said.

Read more: Zaluznyi’s party has support of 17.2% of Ukrainians, Zelenskyy’s - 16.8%, and "European Solidarity" party - 15.1%, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine is deliberately not resuming supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister noted that Ukraine is deliberately not resuming gas supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline in order to bring a pro-Ukrainian government to power in the April 12 elections.

What happened before?

As a reminder, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have become strained in recent days.