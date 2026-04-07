Orbán stated that "Ukrainians will have no choice" but to lift"oil blockade" following his election victory
If the Fidesz party wins the elections in Hungary on April 12, "the Ukrainians will have no choice" but to reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline.
According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," this was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at a joint press conference with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who arrived to support him ahead of the elections.
According to Orbán, the government must ensure that the Hungarian economy and Hungarian consumers have access to fuel and energy, which is why it is necessary to compel the Ukrainians to resume operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline.
"We have a plan"
"We have a plan for how to do this. We are actually implementing it step by step, and I am convinced that at the end of this process, after the national forces win the elections here in Hungary, the Ukrainians will have no choice but to lift this blockade, reopen the oil pipeline, and Hungary will simply be able to return to normal operations," he said.
Ukraine is deliberately not resuming supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline
In addition, the Hungarian prime minister noted that Ukraine is deliberately not resuming gas supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline in order to bring a pro-Ukrainian government to power in the April 12 elections.
What happened before?
As a reminder, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have become strained in recent days.
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a veiled reference to Orbán, stated that if the EU’s €90 billion loan to assist Ukraine continues to be blocked, "that person’s address" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government characterized the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, prompting a reaction even from the opposition. Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisa, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his remarks, which he described as "threats" against Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary would "force its way through" the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian security services.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the NBU is rushing to Budapest following the detention of cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has opened an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash transporters who had been detained in Hungary.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on the morning of March 11, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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