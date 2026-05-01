Sybiha on decision of Venice Biennale jury to resign: Culture of aggressor cannot be neutral during war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the situation surrounding the Venice Biennale, specifically the jury’s decision to resign.

Sybiga wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Culture cannot be neutral

He noted that recent developments surrounding the Venice Biennale 2026, particularly the jury’s decision to resign, clearly demonstrate the consequences of the steps taken by leading international art platforms.

"The aggressor's culture cannot be neutral during a war. It must not be used to serve the aggressor's interests, whitewash its crimes, or spread propaganda. The timid decision to admit Russia from the very beginning was shameful. Today, we see how it continues to damage the reputation of the Venice Biennale itself," Sybiha noted.

Read more: Sybiha on request to Israel regarding detention of Russian vessel: ’This isn’t Twitter diplomacy; we expect serious response, not emotional statements’

The Venice Biennale should suspend Russia

The minister also thanked everyone who, guided by a sense of moral responsibility and a commitment to democratic values, refuses to accept this disgrace.

"We once again call on the Venice Biennale to reverse its decision and exclude Russia. There is still time to return to the principled stance that the international art community has upheld since the very beginning of Russia’s brutal full-scale war against Ukraine," he added.

Read: Venice Biennale organizers have allowed Russia to participate: No rules have been broken

What led up to

It was previously reported that the international jury of the 61st Venice Biennale resigned amid escalating controversy over Russia's participation.