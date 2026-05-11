Bankova Street blocked off: President’s Office under increased security, MP Honcharenko says

Bankova Street in Kyiv, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Office is located, has been blocked off.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a Telegram post by MP Oleksii Honcharenko.

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He said access to Bankova Street and nearby streets has been completely restricted. Security forces are on duty in the area, and a large number of service buses and law enforcement officers have also been spotted.

In his Telegram post, he asked ironically: "I wonder what is happening?"

Suspicion notice served on Yermak

As a reminder, on 11 May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak of suspicion in a case involving the legalisation of UAH 460 million in luxury construction near Kyiv.

Later, the Office of the President made its first statement on the suspicion notice served on Yermak.

"As we can see, procedural actions are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments," presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists.

Watch more: NABU and SAPO serve notice of suspicion on Yermak in "Dynasty" case. VIDEO

Yermak’s dismissal

See more: Yermak discusses style of his house in Dynasty with designer, wants "mix", NABU says. PHOTO