Bankova Street blocked off: President’s Office under increased security, MP Honcharenko says
Bankova Street in Kyiv, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Office is located, has been blocked off.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a Telegram post by MP Oleksii Honcharenko.
He said access to Bankova Street and nearby streets has been completely restricted. Security forces are on duty in the area, and a large number of service buses and law enforcement officers have also been spotted.
In his Telegram post, he asked ironically: "I wonder what is happening?"
Suspicion notice served on Yermak
As a reminder, on 11 May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak of suspicion in a case involving the legalisation of UAH 460 million in luxury construction near Kyiv.
Later, the Office of the President made its first statement on the suspicion notice served on Yermak.
"As we can see, procedural actions are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments," presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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