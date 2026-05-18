Peace process on Ukraine is on pause – Peskov

The Russian side has stated that the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine is currently on pause.

This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Kremlin chief, according to Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

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Kremlin’s comment on peace talks

"The peace process on Ukraine is on pause, and Russia expects it to resume," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said that Zelenskyy should order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave Donbas and the "regions of the Russian Federation," after which negotiations would be possible.

Background

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the president of Turkey and possibly the United States.

Erdogan confirmed Ankara’s readiness to facilitate direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, including a summit at the level of the countries’ leaders.

European Council President Antonio Costa said EU leaders were discussing preparations for potential negotiations with Russia on ending the war.

The Kremlin said Putin was ready for talks with everyone, including the European Union.

Read more: Peace cannot be achieved without US, we need its pressure on Russia – Sybiha