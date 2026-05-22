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Zelenskyy’s PR specialist says nuke strike on Lviv or Oreshnik strike on Kyiv possible in coming days or weeks

Zelenskyy PR specialist warns of possible nuclear strike

Blogger and PR specialist for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodymyr Petrov, said he considered a Russian strike on Kyiv with an Oreshnik missile or even a nuclear attack on Lviv likely.

As Censor.NET informs, Petrov wrote this on Facebook.

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"For me, a strike on Kyiv with an Oreshnik or a nuke on Lviv is obvious in the coming weeks, if not days," he wrote.

Read more: Risk of nuclear catastrophe now highest since Cold War – Grossi

Petrov

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Kyiv (2847) Lviv (352) nuclear security (163) Petrov Volodymyr (15) Lviv region (375) Lvivskyy district (115)
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