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Zelenskyy’s PR specialist says nuke strike on Lviv or Oreshnik strike on Kyiv possible in coming days or weeks
Blogger and PR specialist for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodymyr Petrov, said he considered a Russian strike on Kyiv with an Oreshnik missile or even a nuclear attack on Lviv likely.
As Censor.NET informs, Petrov wrote this on Facebook.
"For me, a strike on Kyiv with an Oreshnik or a nuke on Lviv is obvious in the coming weeks, if not days," he wrote.
What is known about Petrov?
- Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that Zelenskyy’s PR specialist Petrov had been hired by the director of the institution, Proniutkin, at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.
- Zhelezniak also published material in which he said that political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov had received exemptions from mobilization.
- Since 31 July 2025, Petrov has worked at the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery". Ivanov has also been employed at Energoatom since July.
- They received the exemptions shortly after the attack on NABU and SAPO.
- The National Military Memorial Cemetery later confirmed that Petrov worked for them.
- The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of an internal investigation into the exemptions at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.
- On 20 January, Veterans Affairs Minister Nataliia Kalmykova said Volodymyr Petrov had resigned from the National Military Memorial Cemetery.
- In April, in a new investigation, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that Zelenskyy’s PR specialist, Volodymyr Petrov, had again received an exemption from mobilization. He was exempted as an employee of Korysne TV Broadcasting Company.
- Later, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture said it had not approved the exemption from mobilization for Zelenskyy’s PR specialist, Volodymyr Petrov, as it does not process exemptions for employees of critically important enterprises or issue approvals for them.
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