Zelenskyy’s PR specialist says nuke strike on Lviv or Oreshnik strike on Kyiv possible in coming days or weeks

Blogger and PR specialist for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodymyr Petrov, said he considered a Russian strike on Kyiv with an Oreshnik missile or even a nuclear attack on Lviv likely.

As Censor.NET informs, Petrov wrote this on Facebook.

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"For me, a strike on Kyiv with an Oreshnik or a nuke on Lviv is obvious in the coming weeks, if not days," he wrote.

Read more: Risk of nuclear catastrophe now highest since Cold War – Grossi

What is known about Petrov?