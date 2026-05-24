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Macron on large-scale attack on Ukraine: This is dead end for Russia’s war of aggression
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on May 24, emphasizing his continued support for Ukraine.
Macron wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
The Dead End of Russia's War
He emphasized that Russia continues to attack civilian targets in Ukraine.
"France condemns this attack and the use of the 'Oreshnik' ballistic missile, which demonstrates above all... the futility of Russia's war of aggression," Macron said.
According to him, France’s determination to continue supporting Ukraine, to spare no effort in achieving a just and lasting peace, and to strengthen European security is only growing stronger.
What happened before?
- Earlier reports indicated that Russia had launched a massive strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, more than 20 were injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest reports, two people have been killed in Kyiv, and more than 40 have been injured. Three people are in critical condition.
- The Lukianivska metro station is closed following heavy shelling by Russian forces: damage has been reported.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- According to Ihnat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik" missiles.
- It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the wounded.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging homes.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, leaving 11 people injured.
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