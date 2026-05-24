Macron on large-scale attack on Ukraine: This is dead end for Russia’s war of aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on May 24, emphasizing his continued support for Ukraine.

Macron wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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The Dead End of Russia's War

He emphasized that Russia continues to attack civilian targets in Ukraine.

"France condemns this attack and the use of the 'Oreshnik' ballistic missile, which demonstrates above all... the futility of Russia's war of aggression," Macron said.

According to him, France’s determination to continue supporting Ukraine, to spare no effort in achieving a just and lasting peace, and to strengthen European security is only growing stronger.

Watch more: Massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person killed, over 20 injured, significant damage in eight districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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