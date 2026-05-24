Meloni condemned Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has responded to the latest massive Russian missile and drone attack against Ukraine. She expressed her solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Italian government.
Italy's Response to Russia's Shelling of Ukraine
The Italian Prime Minister highlighted the increasing use of weapons against Ukraine.
"I strongly condemn the heavy Russian shelling, which has once again struck Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, with the level of weaponry used continuing to escalate," Meloni said.
She also emphasized continued cooperation with international partners.
"We will continue to work resolutely alongside our European and international partners to support the process of achieving a just and lasting peace," the Italian prime minister added.
A massive attack by Russia on May 24?
- Earlier reports indicated that Russia had launched a massive strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, more than 20 were injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest reports, there are currently two fatalities in Kyiv and more than 80 people injured. Three people are in critical condition.
- The Lukianivska metro station is closed following heavy shelling by Russian forces: damage has been reported.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- According to Ihnat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik" missiles.
- It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the wounded.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging homes.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, leaving 11 people injured.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password