Meloni condemned Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has responded to the latest massive Russian missile and drone attack against Ukraine. She expressed her solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Italian government.

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Italy's Response to Russia's Shelling of Ukraine

The Italian Prime Minister highlighted the increasing use of weapons against Ukraine.

"I strongly condemn the heavy Russian shelling, which has once again struck Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, with the level of weaponry used continuing to escalate," Meloni said.

She also emphasized continued cooperation with international partners.

"We will continue to work resolutely alongside our European and international partners to support the process of achieving a just and lasting peace," the Italian prime minister added.

Read more: Hungarian Foreign Ministry has condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv: This is unacceptable

A massive attack by Russia on May 24?