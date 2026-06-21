Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry hopes to find ’common ground’ with Poland despite disputes, - Sybiha

Ukraine has not sought to strain relations with Poland and values bilateral cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, during a national telethon.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A dialogue without any tensions

The minister noted that Ukraine has always sought to act constructively and greatly appreciates Poland’s support.

According to him, there have been difficult periods in the relationship, but these need to be discussed honestly and without politicisation. He emphasised that such issues should remain the preserve of historians.

"In fact, Ukraine did not seek to create such tense moments in our bilateral relations. We have always taken a constructive approach, valued our relations with Poland, and been grateful for the assistance we have received," said Sybiha.

Sensitive topics without politics

The minister emphasised that, over the past year and a half, the parties have made progress on issues relating to the historical past.

This concerns the start of exhumations and dialogue between historians. According to Sybiha, these issues have been successfully depoliticised, and it is important not to return to political pressure on these matters.

He also noted that Ukraine is currently demonstrating its role through the actions of its armed forces and the strengthening of its state capabilities. According to him, these realities can no longer be ignored.

The Minister emphasised that Ukraine appreciates all the assistance provided and looks forward to further cooperation with the Polish side. He expressed his confidence that the two countries would find common ground.

What led up to it?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: