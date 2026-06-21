Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry hopes to find ’common ground’ with Poland despite disputes, - Sybiha
Ukraine has not sought to strain relations with Poland and values bilateral cooperation.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, during a national telethon.
A dialogue without any tensions
The minister noted that Ukraine has always sought to act constructively and greatly appreciates Poland’s support.
According to him, there have been difficult periods in the relationship, but these need to be discussed honestly and without politicisation. He emphasised that such issues should remain the preserve of historians.
"In fact, Ukraine did not seek to create such tense moments in our bilateral relations. We have always taken a constructive approach, valued our relations with Poland, and been grateful for the assistance we have received," said Sybiha.
Sensitive topics without politics
The minister emphasised that, over the past year and a half, the parties have made progress on issues relating to the historical past.
This concerns the start of exhumations and dialogue between historians. According to Sybiha, these issues have been successfully depoliticised, and it is important not to return to political pressure on these matters.
He also noted that Ukraine is currently demonstrating its role through the actions of its armed forces and the strengthening of its state capabilities. According to him, these realities can no longer be ignored.
The Minister emphasised that Ukraine appreciates all the assistance provided and looks forward to further cooperation with the Polish side. He expressed his confidence that the two countries would find common ground.
What led up to it?
Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.
In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:
- The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, has declined the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in response to the decision by the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle;
- The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, declined the Order of Merit of Poland;
- Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar also announced that he would return his Polish honour following the stripping of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.
- On 20 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of the White Eagle to the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki.
- The second President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, and the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko also announced that they were declining the Polish Order of the White Eagle.
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