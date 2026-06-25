Ukrainians and Poles are friends in Europe who can build future - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Ukrainians and Poles can build a future based on truth, mutual respect, and an understanding of history.

He stated this during the opening of the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Gdańsk, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

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Details

The Polish prime minister called for unity and the building of a united Europe that would also include Ukraine.

According to Tusk, recovery is not just about buildings, infrastructure, and schools; it is "also about what lies within us, and Ukraine rightfully wants to be part of a united Europe."

"I speak from the bottom of my heart—I’m not reading from a script, as you can see—let’s remember that my people in Poland and your people in Ukraine are friends in Europe. We can build a future based on truth, mutual respect, and an understanding of history. The solidarity that was born in Gdańsk can become a reality if we open our hearts to the future," said the Polish prime minister.

He added that "if we stand together, we will overcome all evil."

What happened before that?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UIA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

See more: 90% support constructive approach to resolving historical disputes with Poland, -KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS