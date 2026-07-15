Oil prices rise nearly 2% as US resumes naval blockade of Iran - Reuters

Global oil prices rose by about 2%, reaching their highest level in the past month after the U.S. reinstated its naval blockade of Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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Brent and WTI reached their highest levels in the past month

Brent crude oil futures rose by $1.43, or 1.7%, to $84.73 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose by $1.20, or 1.5%, to $79.34 per barrel.

Brent closed at its highest level since June 12 for the second consecutive session, while WTI closed at its highest level since June 15. At the same time, the rise in prices kept Brent in overbought territory for the second day in a row—for the first time since March.

Read more: US will take control of Strait of Hormuz and guard it, but not for free, Trump says

The U.S. reinstatement of sanctions against Iran has heightened tensions in the oil market

"The resumption of attacks between the U.S. and Iran this week is accelerating and is likely to continue, given the additional U.S. airstrikes overnight following the reinstatement of the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz," the agency quotes a statement from analysts at the energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates as saying.

Strikes on Russian oil refineries also contributed to the rise in oil prices

Reports of strikes by the Ukrainian military on two Russian oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Krasnodar Krai had a separate impact on the market. According to the publication, the attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure led to a decline in Russian diesel fuel exports, which contributed to a rise in global prices for this type of fuel.

See also: Oil prices hit a one-month high amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran

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