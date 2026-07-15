Probable Koretskyi government: new ministries, Shmyhal stays, intrigue around Fedorov continues – Zhelezniak

An updated list of potential appointments in Serhii Koretskyi’s future government has emerged. The options include the possible appointment of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Kim as minister for veterans and internally displaced persons, replacing Nataliia Kalmykova. The intrigue surrounding the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will persist at least until the evening.

Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Who is guaranteed to remain in their posts

According to Zhelezniak, Koretskyi’s Cabinet is expected to retain a core group of key ministers:

Denys Shmyhal — first deputy prime minister and energy minister;

— first deputy prime minister and energy minister; Tetiana Berezhna — deputy prime minister for culture;

— deputy prime minister for culture; Serhii Marchenko — to remain finance minister, although the candidacy of his deputy, Yelyzaveta Zykova, is also being discussed;

— to remain finance minister, although the candidacy of his deputy, Yelyzaveta Zykova, is also being discussed; Viktor Liashko — to continue heading the Health Ministry;

— to continue heading the Health Ministry; Matvii Bidnyi — to remain sports minister;

— to remain sports minister; Andrii Sibiha — retains his post as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Fedorov should be given another six months to implement his ideas at Ministry of Defence, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

New faces and high-profile dismissals: Kim, Butenko and Ferchuk

Meanwhile, Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Kim is being proposed to replace Nataliia Kalmykova as minister for veterans and internally displaced persons. Andrii Butenko (head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance) is expected to replace Oksen Lisovyi as Minister of Education

The Digital Transformation Ministry is expected to be handed to Oksana Ferchuk (a prominent senior executive in the telecommunications and business sectors). Taras Kachka will be dismissed from the European integration portfolio and replaced as deputy prime minister by Ukraine’s representative to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Svyrydenko

The return of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ministry of Regional Development

The Ministry of Resources will be divided into: the Ministry of Economy and Ecology — to be headed by Oleksandr Kravchenko;

the Ministry of Agricultural Policy — to be restored as an independent body under Taras Vysotskyi. The Ministry for Restoration, which Oleksii Kuleba is leaving, will be divided into:

the Ministry of Regional Development , to be headed by MP Vitalii Bezghin;

, to be headed by MP Vitalii Bezghin; The Ministry of Infrastructure, Reconstruction and Transport — to be headed by Mykola Kalashnyk (former head of the Darnytsia District State Administration, currently a representative of the Kyiv Regional State Administration).

In addition, the Ministry of Justice will finally be headed by Denys Maslov, chair of the relevant Verkhovna Rada committee.

Read more: Today, "Servant of People" will nominate Koretskyi for position of prime minister, he has already initiated meetings with parliamentary factions, - Zhelezniak

The main intrigue: the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defence

As Zhelezniak noted, Ihor Klymenko remains in charge of the Interior Ministry, although he is being actively considered for defence minister. The fate of current Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov remains unresolved: according to the MP, Bankova will make its final decision only after 6:00 p.m. today.

Background

As previously reported, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the United States, while four candidates are being considered for prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reported that Servant of the People would discuss personnel matters on 14 July. The candidates for prime minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

According to Censor.NET sources, Naftogaz CEO Koretskyi is 90% certain to be approved as head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Friz on change of government: Ukraine needs professional ministers, not yet another reshuffle