Russian missile strike on arms exhibition in Kyiv region hit private sports complex, not training ground – Ihnat
The facility hit by a Russian ballistic missile strike in the Kyiv region was not a military training ground but a privately owned sports complex with no connection to the Defence Forces.
As reported by Censor.NET, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said this on Novyny.Live.
"When people hear the word ‘training ground,’ they immediately associate it with the military. Of course, this was not a training ground. It was a privately owned sports complex with no connection to the military," Ihnat said.
At the same time, the regional military administration had previously reported that the occupiers had struck the grounds of a private training facility.
Air Force report
The Air Force officially reported that the Russians had attacked the Kyiv region with three Iskander-M/S-400 missiles launched from the north. Air defence forces intercepted one missile. Two missile strikes were recorded in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
In addition, at around 11:45 a.m., Russia attacked the Odesa region with two Oniks anti-ship missiles launched from Crimea. Due to active countermeasures by the Defence Forces, the enemy missiles failed to reach their targets.
What is known about the Russian strike
- In the afternoon of 24 July, the Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
- It later emerged that the ruscists had struck one of the facilities where an arms exhibition was taking place.
- Ten people are known to have been killed and around 100 injured.
- The Prosecutor General’s Office said the investigation would establish who decided to hold the event, who approved its location, timing and format, what security measures had been planned, and whether the risks under martial law had been properly assessed.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region struck by the enemy on 24 July did not fall under the authority of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
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