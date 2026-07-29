Russian Strike on Arms Exhibition in Kyiv Region: Death Toll Rises to 12

The death toll from the Russian strike on an arms exhibition in the Kyiv region on 24 July has risen.

This has been reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

It is reported that a 20-year-old man, who had sustained serious injuries as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on 24 July, has died in hospital. Despite the doctors’ efforts, they were unable to save his life.

The death toll from the enemy attack has therefore risen to 12.

See more: Fire contained in Chornobyl zone: radiation levels are normal, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

What is known about the Russian Federation’s attack on the Kyiv region?

As a reminder, it was previously reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 24 July had risen to 11. A 66-year-old man died in hospital as a result of his injuries