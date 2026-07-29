Russian Strike on Arms Exhibition in Kyiv Region: Death Toll Rises to 12
The death toll from the Russian strike on an arms exhibition in the Kyiv region on 24 July has risen.
This has been reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a 20-year-old man, who had sustained serious injuries as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on 24 July, has died in hospital. Despite the doctors’ efforts, they were unable to save his life.
The death toll from the enemy attack has therefore risen to 12.
What is known about the Russian Federation’s attack on the Kyiv region?
As a reminder, it was previously reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 24 July had risen to 11. A 66-year-old man died in hospital as a result of his injuries
- During the day on 24 July, Russian occupying forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
- It later emerged that the Russians struck one of the training grounds where an arms exhibition was taking place.
- It is reported that ten people have been killed and around 100 injured.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the investigation will establish who took the decision to hold the event, who approved the venue, time and format of the event, what security measures were put in place, and whether the risks were properly assessed in the context of martial law.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the enemy on 24 July, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
- Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that the main organiser of the event has been detained. He has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will determine a pre-trial measure for him in the near future. Due to minor injuries, he is currently under guard at a medical facility.
- On 27 July, the court imposed a precautionary measure on Vasyl Honcharuk, the organiser of the exhibition in the Kyiv region that was shelled by the Russian Federation, in the form of 60 days’ detention without the option of bail.
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