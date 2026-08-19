"Servant of the People" will vote for appointment of Khmara and Sybiha as ministers, - Arakhamia
The "Servant of the People" faction met with Andrii Sybiha and Yevhen Khmara—the nominees for the positions of secretary of state and minister of defense.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the "SN" faction, according to Censor.NET.
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According to him, the faction supports Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the candidates he has proposed.
Arakhamia emphasized that Sibiga is an experienced diplomat and a strong member of the team. He needs no further recommendations; it is important to continue the work he has been doing for a long time.
"Yevhen Khmara is a combat officer who has repeatedly risked his life for Ukraine. He has proven himself both in military service and while serving as Minister of Defense. Yevhen Khmara has outlined his priorities: to continue seizing the strategic initiative, to shift the war onto enemy territory, to preserve human capital, and to develop technology and the defense-industrial complex. Yevhen Khmara advocates for preserving the positive achievements and retaining the people who have proven themselves at the Ministry of Defense. "The faction shares his views and will support his candidacy on the floor," the MP added.
As previously reported, MP Zheleznyak stated that the Verkhovna Rada will vote today on Khmara and Sibiga, and that a majority of deputies will support the motion.
Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov's resignation, and a new chief of staff
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
- On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the position of Ukraine's defense minister. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Protests against Fedorov's resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defense minister, people demanded the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapaty to replace him.
- On August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint a minister of defense and a minister of foreign affairs.
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