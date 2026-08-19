"Servant of the People" will vote for appointment of Khmara and Sybiha as ministers, - Arakhamia

The "Servant of the People" faction met with Andrii Sybiha and Yevhen Khmara—the nominees for the positions of secretary of state and minister of defense.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the "SN" faction, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the faction supports Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the candidates he has proposed.

Arakhamia emphasized that Sibiga is an experienced diplomat and a strong member of the team. He needs no further recommendations; it is important to continue the work he has been doing for a long time.

"Yevhen Khmara is a combat officer who has repeatedly risked his life for Ukraine. He has proven himself both in military service and while serving as Minister of Defense. Yevhen Khmara has outlined his priorities: to continue seizing the strategic initiative, to shift the war onto enemy territory, to preserve human capital, and to develop technology and the defense-industrial complex. Yevhen Khmara advocates for preserving the positive achievements and retaining the people who have proven themselves at the Ministry of Defense. "The faction shares his views and will support his candidacy on the floor," the MP added.

As previously reported, MP Zheleznyak stated that the Verkhovna Rada will vote today on Khmara and Sibiga, and that a majority of deputies will support the motion.

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Read more: Zelenskyy submits nominations of Khmara and Sybiha to Verkhovna Rada