Rada committee to convene immediately to consider Kravchenko’s dismissal once it receives Zelenskyy’s submission – MP Bakumov

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko attended a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Committee on Law Enforcement today alongside his deputies.

Committee member Oleksandr Bakumov, an MP from the Servant of the People faction, told Censor.NET.

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He said that at the meeting he had proposed not approving the agenda items, but instead hearing information on the work of the prosecution authorities, including the planned issues of personnel management and internal oversight, alongside the question of granting consent to Kravchenko’s dismissal from office.

Read more: Operation "Carthage": Kravchenko says he has no intention of stepping down

"I asked the leadership of the Committee Secretariat whether a proposal had been received from the Presidential Office to grant consent to Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal from office. The Committee Secretariat stated for the record that none had been received. As of yesterday, when this Committee meeting was scheduled, we understood that the prosecutor general was not leaving office and that there were serious problems linked to what was happening in the Prosecutor General’s Office, but today the circumstances are completely different. We see that all that remains for us to do is dismiss the prosecutor general, and that is it – there are no contradictions here. Therefore, the Committee supported a decision to convene a meeting immediately once a proposal arrives from the Presidential Office for the Verkhovna Rada to grant consent to the prosecutor general’s dismissal from office," the MP said, adding that the Committee is awaiting such a proposal from the Presidential Office.

Thus, according to Bakumov, as soon as the Committee receives such a proposal, it will convene immediately to consider the matter.

Read more: Zelenskyy met yesterday with heads of SSU, DIU and Presidential Office, then with heads of NABU, SAPO and Kravchenko

Operation "Carthage"

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme was identified as the head of one of the Prosecutor General’s Office divisions.

Recordings of the criminal group of Prosecutor General’s Office employees were also released.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

On the evening of September 7, Kravchenko resigned as prosecutor general.

Read more: "Boss, we’ll sort it all out": Kropyva oversaw renovation work at Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s house in Kozin, - SAPO prosecutor