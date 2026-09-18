Kropyva, suspect in "Carthage" case, still not suspended from PGO; Kravchenko claimed otherwise – AntAC

Two weeks after the start of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) operation "Carthage," one of the key suspects in the case — Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) official Serhii Kropyva — remains in his post. He is in custody with bail set at UAH 120 million.

This was stated in the PGO’s response to an inquiry from the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What does the PGO say?

As of September 17, Kropyva had neither been dismissed nor formally suspended from his post as deputy head of the international cooperation department, although he remains in pretrial detention.

The PGO says an order to that effect from the prosecutor general has still "not been registered."

Watch more: Whose Office controlled fraudulent "offices"? | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO

Kravchenko’s statement

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said at the start of NABU’s "Carthage" investigation that Kropyva had been suspended from his duties.

"Decisions have already been made regarding the Prosecutor General’s Office employee involved in the investigation. He has been suspended from his duties. I have instructed staff to prepare a decision on his dismissal in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law," Kravchenko wrote on September 6.

Read more: No one has officially served me with notice of suspicion. This is some sort of baffling ’Telegram suspicion’ – Kryvonos

Operation "Carthage"

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme was identified as the head of one of the Prosecutor General’s Office divisions.

Recordings of the criminal group of Prosecutor General’s Office employees were also released.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

On the evening of 7 September, Kravchenko resigned from his post as Prosecutor General.

Following him, Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, who is implicated in the anti-corruption bodies’ investigation, also resigned from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Read more: Kravchenko’s deputy Vdovychenko resigns from prosecution service