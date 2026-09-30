Explosions were heard again in Kyiv: Russia is attacking with jet-powered shaheds (updated)

Explosions were heard again in Kyiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force issued a warning about a jet-powered UAV moving through the Obolon district of the capital.

Explosions were subsequently heard in the area.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defense forces are operating in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later said that UAV debris had fallen in an open area of the Obolonskyi district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

Earlier, it was reported that debris had fallen into the yard of a private building in the Pecherskyi district.

Read more: Russians attacked shopping center in Kharkiv with drone: one person was injured

Shelling on 30 September

As reported, on the night of 30 September, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in two confirmed fatalities.

In the Kyiv region, the Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired ‘Zircon’ and ‘Iskander’ missiles.

The Russians also struck the Rivne region.

In the Cherkasy region, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.

A supermarket was damaged in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.

See more: Rescue worker Volodymyr Skovorodka – athlete who set Ukrainian record – was injured in second strike on Kyiv, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS