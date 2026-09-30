Ukraine initiated urgent review of humanitarian catastrophe in Russian-occupied Oleshky at OSCE – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had initiated an urgent review of the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky, Kherson region, temporarily occupied by Russia, at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

He wrote this on X, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the issue "On the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation" will be considered tomorrow.

Ukraine’s delegation will inform participating States about the horrific situation created by the Russian occupation authorities, who are holding civilians, including children, hostage.

Sybiha stressed that this is a deliberately created humanitarian catastrophe.

Read more: UN on humanitarian situation in Oleshky: We are trying to help people despite shelling

Pressure on Russia

"We will continue to debunk Russia’s cynical war propaganda and ensure that the international community knows the truth about what is happening in Oleshky. The situation in Oleshky is critical and requires immediate action from the international community. I call on the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship and all participating States to condemn the aggressor and exert the strongest possible pressure on Russia," the minister said.

He added that Oleshky needs urgent humanitarian aid: "Russia must be compelled to provide it immediately."

Read more: Russian forces seized food supplies dropped by Armed Forces of Ukraine for residents of occupied Oleshky, - CMA

Humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky