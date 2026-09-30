Ukraine initiated urgent review of humanitarian catastrophe in Russian-occupied Oleshky at OSCE – Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had initiated an urgent review of the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky, Kherson region, temporarily occupied by Russia, at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.
He wrote this on X, according to Censor.NET.
Details
As noted, the issue "On the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation" will be considered tomorrow.
Ukraine’s delegation will inform participating States about the horrific situation created by the Russian occupation authorities, who are holding civilians, including children, hostage.
Sybiha stressed that this is a deliberately created humanitarian catastrophe.
Pressure on Russia
"We will continue to debunk Russia’s cynical war propaganda and ensure that the international community knows the truth about what is happening in Oleshky. The situation in Oleshky is critical and requires immediate action from the international community. I call on the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship and all participating States to condemn the aggressor and exert the strongest possible pressure on Russia," the minister said.
He added that Oleshky needs urgent humanitarian aid: "Russia must be compelled to provide it immediately."
Humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky
- In late March 2026, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side over the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region.
- It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.
- The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased remain unburied for weeks, while logistics have been completely destroyed. The occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.
- Ombudsman Lubinets said that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.
- Earlier, Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that people are starving in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already begun eating dogs.
- In late September 2026, around 4,000 kg of food was successfully delivered by drones to a hundred locations across the city.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing staged videos in Oleshky. Local residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well fed and grateful to the Russian occupiers.
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