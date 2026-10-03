Residents of occupied town of Oleshky are fleeing town on their own by mopeds, bicycles and on foot, – Lubinets. VIDEO

Residents of Oleshky are trying to escape the occupied town on their own, faced with a choice between two threats – being blown up by a landmine or dying of starvation.

According to Censor.NET, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has written about this on his Telegram channel, posting a video which, it is claimed, shows locals attempting to escape the city.

Read more on our Telegram channel

They are fleeing on foot and by bicycle without a safe route

"The video shows what is happening to our people in Oleshky right now. Today, dozens of people are leaving the town. On their own. Some on bicycles. Some on mopeds. Some are walking. Without proper transport. Without a safe route. Without any guarantee that they will even make it," he emphasises.

According to Lubinets, people know there may be landmines along the way. But staying behind also means risking their lives. Because in occupied Oleshky, people have been left without the bare essentials – food, clean water and medicines.

Read more: EU called on Russia to ensure humanitarian access to occupied Oleshky

"The choice Russia forces on civilians every day: stay – and die of starvation; leave – and risk being blown up by a landmine. Russia’s actions against Ukraine reveal the true face of the devil. This is genocide, which the occupiers have been committing since 2014. These actions constitute a gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention. That is why it is vital to focus all attention on this issue. We must save people whilst there are still people to save," he added.

A call for the UN and the ICRC to intervene and save people

Lubinec emphasises that people need a safe corridor, assistance and a chance to survive.

He has appealed to international partners to help save these people.

"I have previously sent letters to the ICRC and the UN. Everything had been agreed. But Russia has no humanity in its soul and is blocking the evacuation. In Oleshky and the surrounding settlements, there are people just like us. And right now, they can still be saved. While there are still people to save," concludes the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Read more: Ukraine initiated urgent review of humanitarian catastrophe in Russian-occupied Oleshky at OSCE – Sybiha

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky