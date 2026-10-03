EU called on Russia to ensure humanitarian access to occupied Oleshky

The European Union has called on Russia to ensure safe humanitarian access to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and to allow the civilian population to leave the town.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, this was stated by European Commissioner for Equality, Resilience, and Crisis Management Aji Labib.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Labib stated that the situation in Oleshky is critical, and that civilians are trapped by Russian forces without access to food, medicine, clean water, or other essential aid.

"What is happening in Oleshky, Ukraine, is horrifying. Civilians have been trapped by Russian forces without access to food, medicine, clean water, or basic aid. This is unacceptable," the European Commissioner emphasized.

According to her, humanitarian aid must reach those in need without hindrance, and civilians must be allowed to leave the city.

The EU Reminds Russia of International Law

Lyabib noted that the European Union is working with its partners and utilizing available opportunities to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, particularly to residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

She emphasized that humanitarian partners are ready to help the residents of Oleshky, but this requires safe, stable, and effective access.

Read more: Russia is preparing staged videos in Oleshky; locals will be forced to say they are well-fed and grateful, - Sybiha

The European Commissioner also noted that Russia, as an occupying power, has obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of the civilian population and the provision of humanitarian aid.

"The residents of Oleshky need regular access to food, medicine, water, and basic assistance," Lyabib said, calling for compliance with international humanitarian law.

Humanitarian Crisis in Oleshky

In late March 2026, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that about 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that the logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed—the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetyana Gasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, people are starving due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already begun eating their dogs.

In late September 2026, drones successfully delivered approximately 4,000 kg of food to 100 locations throughout the city.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is producing staged videos in Oleshky. Local residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers.

Read more: EU is trying to secure humanitarian access to occupied town of Oleshky