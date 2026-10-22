No electronic tag, but with restrictions on movement: High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on former minister Halushchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has partially granted the application by the prosecutor of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and extended the procedural obligations imposed on the former Minister of Energy by two months. At the same time, the court refused to extend the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the High Anti-Corruption Court’s press service.

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"The High Anti-Corruption Court has partially granted the motion by the SAPO prosecutor and extended the period of the procedural obligations imposed on the former Minister of Energy by two months," the statement reads.

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What restrictions remain in place for the suspect

The suspect must:

- report to NABU detectives, SAPO prosecutors in this criminal case, the investigating judge and the court upon every request (depending on the stage of the criminal proceedings);

- not to leave the city of Kyiv or the Kyiv region without the permission of NABU detectives or SAPO prosecutors in this criminal case;

- notify the NABU detective and the SAPO prosecutor in this criminal case of any change of residence;

- to refrain from communicating with specified individuals;

- to hand over to the State Migration Service of Ukraine for safekeeping all his passports for travel abroad and all other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine (if these have not already been handed over).

Read more: NBU begins inspections of banks due to bail for Halushchenko

The court refused to extend the obligation to wear an electronic tag

At the same time, the investigating judge refused to extend the period of the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device. The grounds for the decision will be set out in the full text of the ruling, which will be available in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

The case of Herman Halushchenko