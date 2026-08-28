NBU begins inspections of banks due to bail for Halushchenko
The National Bank has launched unscheduled inspections of banks that provided services to clients involved in posting bail for former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement by the NBU.
The NBU is verifying compliance with financial monitoring requirements
The regulator began its inspections on August 24. The National Bank is currently investigating whether banks complied with financial monitoring requirements when processing transactions for individuals who transferred funds to the account of the High Anti-Corruption Court to post bail.
The inspections were prompted by information released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
The names of the banks and the number of institutions being audited by the regulator have not yet been disclosed.
Operation "Forrest Gump"
- It was previously reported that NABU and the SAP are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving members of the Verkhovna Rada and high-ranking officials from the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, the NABU and the SAP are conducting searches at the residence of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President, as part of an announced special operation.
- In addition, NABU detectives conducted searches at the home of Gladyshenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of "Sens Bank."
- Vadym Stolar, a member of parliament representing the "Opposition Platform—For Life" party—which has been banned by the court—confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at his residence as part of the "Forest Gump" special operation.
- The NABU later stated that the amount in question was 150 million hryvnia in cash, which, according to the investigation, was funneled into the legal financial system through a series of accounts belonging to shell companies to pay the bail for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case.
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- A year later, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that on August 19, her home was searched, she was notified of the charges against her, and she was served with a motion for a pretrial restraint measure; however, she was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.
- On August 20, NABU released new recordings of conversations involving individuals implicated in the "Forest Gump" case—the second part of the investigation titled "Themis." This involves a scheme of raider takeovers of real estate and other assets through unauthorized interference in the operation of the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.
- On August 20, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) named all the individuals involved who are mentioned in connection with the NABU operations "Forest Gump" and "Themis."
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