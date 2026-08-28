NBU begins inspections of banks due to bail for Halushchenko

The National Bank has launched unscheduled inspections of banks that provided services to clients involved in posting bail for former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement by the NBU.

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The NBU is verifying compliance with financial monitoring requirements

The regulator began its inspections on August 24. The National Bank is currently investigating whether banks complied with financial monitoring requirements when processing transactions for individuals who transferred funds to the account of the High Anti-Corruption Court to post bail.

The inspections were prompted by information released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The names of the banks and the number of institutions being audited by the regulator have not yet been disclosed.

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