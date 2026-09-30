Media find Halushchenko’s undeclared apartment in Switzerland

The wife of former minister Herman Halushchenko, who is implicated in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine’s (NABU) Midas case, lived in an apartment in Geneva throughout 2025. Its annual rent amounted to UAH 4.5 million.

This is stated in an investigation by Schemes, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Journalists established that the apartment is located on Quai Gustave-Ador, in a historic building on the shore of Lake Geneva, in Eaux-Vives, one of the city’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) previously found signs of inaccurate information in Halushchenko’s asset declaration.

"The NACP’s findings state that, during the review, the official’s former wife, Olha Bohdanova, said they had lived there throughout 2025 under a rental agreement, but she did not provide a copy. The cost was more than 85,000 Swiss francs (approximately UAH 4.5 million, or about $9,000 a month). In his explanation to the NACP, Halushchenko himself claimed that he had divorced his wife, who cares for their children, in 2022 (although in 2023 he declared a newborn son with documents in Switzerland — Ed.) and knew nothing about the rental. He says he learned only in 2026, from the criminal case files, about the ‘alleged use of an apartment in Switzerland by family members (children)’," the article states.

Read more: "They brought 200 million for Herman. We’re thinking about how to pay it off": conversations between those involved in Operation "Forrest Gump"

Where is the apartment located?

Schemes found that the apartment is on Quai Gustave-Ador, in a building near the historic Parc La Grange along the left shore of Lake Geneva, in one of the city’s most expensive neighbourhoods. The building was constructed early in the last century and is listed as part of Geneva’s architectural heritage.





Registry records show that Georges and Pierre Nosali own the building and the land beneath it.

"In 2017, the Swiss official gazette SHAB listed them as creditors in a case involving rental debts for premises in this building. In 2018, a local repair company published information about their order to repair the roof of the same building. The men have most likely owned the building since at least 2001," the authors said.

Journalists also found that Halushchenko’s former wife frequently visited the area of Geneva where the building is located.

Her Google Maps reviews of businesses near the waterfront indicate this.

Read more: Shabunin: I am convinced that Mudra received instructions from president regarding case of Halushchenko’s bail

In particular, she described visits to an optician, a massage salon and a piercing salon: "It was the best experience for my 10-year-old daughter. The staff is very professional." The reviews are dated 2023 and 2024. This means the family may have lived there well before the period identified during the review of the declaration. Halushchenko’s declarations for that time do not mention it.

The authors also found a review Bohdanova posted after visiting a spa near the building early this year.

"If we use the 2025 rent as a basis and calculate the total for all the years from 2023 through 2026, the family could have spent up to UAH 20 million while living in Geneva.

Watch more: Corruption Ze-rakes: Zelenskyy wants to buy Bulgaria’s reactors || Uncensored. VIDEO

And it was by that same Lake Geneva waterfront, with the landmark Jet d’Eau fountain in the background, a ten-minute walk from the building, that Bohdanova was photographed with the children," the investigators noted.

Bohdanova’s architecture firm, Bogdanova Architects, is also located about 2.5 kilometres from the building where Halushchenko’s former wife rented the apartment with the children.

In February 2023, Olga Bogdanova registered the specialist company B.A.G. Sarl (Bogdanova Architectural Group) in the Geneva commercial register.

"An analysis by Schemes showed that the managers Bohdanova chose for her business often had links to offshore entities. For example, from February 2023, the managing director was Christine Breitler, head of the Swiss office of Dixcart, a company specialising in company formation and the management of private wealth and trusts. The managers who succeeded her were linked to offshore structures, according to ICIJ leaks (the Paradise Papers investigation), as well as to Comatrans SA, a company named in a NABU investigation into the possible inflation of road repair costs in Odesa and the transfer of funds abroad by Odesa City Council officials," the article states.

One of Herman Halushchenko’s lawyers did not respond to the media outlet’s messages or calls. Another lawyer said she was "not commenting on the matter". The former minister’s ex-wife, Olha Bohdanova, also did not respond to messages or calls.

Read more: NACP is to re-examine Halushchenko’s declaration: they are looking for hidden assets and extravagant spending

Herman Halushchenko’s case

Read more: Bail of 150 million hryvnias has been posted for Halushchenko, - media