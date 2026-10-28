Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: Russia observing ceasefire while rotating troops on front line – "South" Grouping of Forces

As of 4 p.m., Russian occupation forces are observing a ceasefire in the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. No shelling of the region has been recorded so far today.

Maksym Kravchuk, spokesperson for the "South" Grouping of Forces, said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As of now, the enemy is observing the ceasefire in the designated area for a humanitarian mission in temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

No shelling of the Kherson region has been recorded today," he said.

At the same time, enemy forces are using the "ceasefire" for logistical support, movements related to the evacuation of wounded and fallen service members, and the rotation of personnel at forward positions.

Read more: Residents of Oleshky will be evacuated to occupied Crimea or Russia before returning to Ukraine, - FT

Kravchuk recalled that the "ceasefire" was established exclusively to carry out the humanitarian mission: delivering aid to residents currently in the city and evacuating civilians from Oleshky to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

"Units of the 'South' Grouping of Troops (Forces) are closely following developments and monitoring changes in the operational situation. We will promptly inform the public of any significant changes.

We hope the Russian side will act responsibly and ensure the humanitarian mission is not disrupted," the spokesperson concluded.

Read more: Ceasefire in Oleshky has lasted 30 hours without single incident, - Lubinets

What is known?

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

The ceasefire in Oleshky will remain in effect in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.

Read more: Oleshky ceasefire expanded beyond city to allow humanitarian aid deliveries – Melania Trump