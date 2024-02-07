Court is considering request to extend Chervinsky’s detention. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv continues to consider the motion to extend the detention of Colonel Roman Chervinsky.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

The trial is being conducted by Vadym Kovtunenko

The case of Roman Chervinsky

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinsky was among them. Subsequently, as the SBU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SBU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinsky gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinsky was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favor of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinsky was one of the intelligence officers who organized an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelenskyy confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, the DIU intelligence officers Chervinsky and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinsky, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinsky was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

