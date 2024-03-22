Russian missile hit trolleybus with people moving across Dnipro HPP dam - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

This morning, a Russian missile hit a trolleybus with people moving across the Dnipro hydroelectric dam.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"A Russian missile hit a trolleybus moving across the dam. There were people in the trolleybus. Ordinary civilians traveling to/from work," he said.

At 6.23 am, the Patrol Police of the Zaporizhzhia region reported that traffic at the Dnipro HPP dam road crossing was completely restricted. Traffic is being directed through the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island (Serhii Tyulenin Street - Sich Street - Taganska Street). As well as through Novi Mosty and Khortytskyi district.

"Take this information into account when planning your route, and follow the updates on the resumption of traffic," law enforcement officers said.

The reason for the traffic restriction is not specified.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy sector

On the morning of 22 March, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. Explosions occurred in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Schedules of emergency power outages are introduced in the Sumy region.

This is the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times.