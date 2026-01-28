Frost complicates power crews’ work: icing snaps wires and brings down poles – DTEK

Power engineers in the Odesa region are working in difficult conditions due to severe glaze ice and icing on power grids.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DTEK.

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Specialists are recording up to 10 centimeters of ice in some areas. This creates a significant load on the infrastructure. In some cases, wires snap or poles fall, significantly complicating repair work.

"In some areas, we measured up to 10 centimeters of ice. The photo is not even the worst case," DTEK said.

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The weight of ice damages the networks.

The biggest threat is the weight of the ice itself. It causes accidents and mass outages. The situation is further complicated by icy roads. Specialized equipment cannot always reach outage sites, so power engineers often have to go on foot.

Despite the difficult conditions, power engineers have already restored electricity for more than 101,000 families in the region. The work has been ongoing for several days and covers almost the entire Odesa region. The greatest number of disruptions is being recorded in the northern districts.

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Earlier reports:

Read more: Road closures in Kyiv due to blackout: DTEK called on residents of Troieshchyna not to interfere with energy workers