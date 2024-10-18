StratCom shows how North Korean soldiers receive Russian equipment at training ground in Russia. VIDEO

StratCom has published a video of the DPRK military receiving Russian equipment at a Russian training ground. The footage was shot in the Russian Far East.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant post of the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture on Facebook.

The agency says the footage is no more than 72 hours old. The scene is the Sergeevski training ground in the Russian Far East.

"Exclusive. How North Korean soldiers are outfitted with Russian equipment," the post reads.

What preceded it?

On 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-Hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that almost 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as 1 November.

On Friday, 18 October, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an urgent security meeting to discuss the DPRK's troop movements to Russia.

