Protests in Georgia: coffin with image of oligarch Ivanishvili burned near parliament building. VIDEO

Protesters in front of the Georgian parliament burned a symbolic coffin depicting the founder of the ruling "Georgian Dream" party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

According to media reports, protesters brought a coffin with a picture of Bidzina Ivanishvili inside to the Georgian parliament building.

The coffin was soon burned.

On the night of Tuesday, 10 December, protesters returned slogans and portraits of demonstrators who suffered during the crackdown and detentions to the municipal Christmas tree in front of the Georgian parliament.

Earlier in the day, the city hall services removed all the photos and hung up some festive garlands.

Protests in Georgia against the rejection of European integration

As a reminder, on 28 November, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that his country was abandoning negotiations on EU membership by 2028, as well as any budget grants from the EU.

After that, rallies began in Tbilisi.

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, joined the protesters in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

Georgian police brutally disperse protesters, mass arrests are made.

Earlier, the European Union decided to suspend meetings with representatives of the Georgian government. This is a response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said that under the current ruling party , Georgia will never become a member of the European Union.

On the night of 29-30 November 2024, Georgian security forces used force and special equipment to disperse protesters who had gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. Police detained 107 protesters.

Against the backdrop of brutal suppression of protests, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the country's authorities would not allow a repeat of the Ukrainian Euromaidan scenario.

On Saturday 30 November, thousands of protesters gathered in Tbilisi again against the decision of the ruling Georgian Dream party to abandon negotiations with the EU on accession by 2028. Protests also continued in other cities across the country.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who supported the protests in the country, said that the country's parliament was illegitimate and therefore would not be able to elect a new president, and that her mandate would continue until a new president was elected by a new parliament.

Due to the anti-democratic actions of the government and the Georgian Dream party, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia.

On the night of 5 December, for the first time, the protest took place without clashes with the police and the dispersal of demonstrators.

On the eleventh day of the mass protests, a Christmas tree was set up on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. Demonstrators decorated it with flags of the EU, Georgia, Ukraine and the US, as well as photos of journalists injured during the protests.