64 km route, mission duration - nearly six hours: wounded soldier evacuated from occupied territory using UGVs. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Ukrainian defenders carried out a unique operation codenamed "GVER," during which a wounded soldier was rescued from an occupied settlement.
As reported by Censor.NET, the evacuation was conducted using ground robotic systems (UGVs) operated by the 1st Separate Medical Battalion in coordination with adjacent units.
The wounded serviceman remained in temporarily occupied territory for 33 days, enduring the pain while awaiting rescue. Six previous evacuation attempts failed, but the seventh mission succeeded. The rescued soldier is now safe and receiving treatment.
The soldier held on while wounded for 33 days. Six failed attempts; the seventh succeeded. Route: 64 km (37 km with a damaged wheel). Mission duration: 5 hours 58 minutes. En route, the UGV hit a mine and came under a drone-dropped munition, but the armored capsule protected the casualty.
