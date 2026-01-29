Social tensions are growing in occupied Crimea due to economic pressure from the so-called "authorities". According to Censor.NET, market entrepreneurs in the village of Kurman (formerly Krasnohvardiiske) have staged an open protest against a sharp increase in rent, which effectively deprives them of their livelihoods.

People who believed the propaganda 11 years ago are now openly comparing their current situation to the period before the occupation, noting the complete collapse of their economic expectations.

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The main points of the protesters:

Job losses: Crimea residents say outright: "Ukraine gave us jobs, but under Russia we were left without work." According to entrepreneurs, the actions of the occupation administration discredit the Russian Federation itself.

Age limit: Most of those who work in the market are people between the ages of 40 and 60. They emphasise that if their jobs are lost due to excessive rent, it is impossible to find another job at this age in Crimea.

Appeal to Aksyonov: Entrepreneurs recorded a video appeal to the "head of the republic" Aksyonov and the prosecutor's office, accusing the local administration of undermining trust in the authorities.

Read more: 51% of Ukrainians ready to protest in case of unacceptable compromises in negotiations with Russia, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Context:

Experts note that the increase in rent and fees on the occupied peninsula is linked to the Russian Federation's budget deficit, which is being directed as much as possible towards financing the war against Ukraine. In fact, Crimean entrepreneurs are being forced to pay for the missiles with which Russia is attacking Ukrainian cities.

"Did we really vote for Russia so that it would leave us without a livelihood? Look, there are 300 people here who are left with nothing in their old age. Where can we go?" lament the residents of the peninsula in the video.

Read more: Over 70,000 Ukrainian entrepreneurs take advantage of state support programs – Zelenskyy

Read more: Over 70% of Ukrainians oppose recognizing TOT as part of Russia and cutting AFU – poll. INFOGRAPHICS