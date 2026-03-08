President Zelenskyy's PR manager Volodymyr Petrov believes that Ukraine should start a war with Hungary for the sake of its honour.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Petrov's statement.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What does Petrov say?

If tomorrow Zelenskyy decides to start a war with Hungary, I will support him with both hands. Because he will definitely not start a war for money, definitely not for land, definitely not for some useful minerals. He will start a war for dignity, for the honour of the state," says Petrov.

See also: Zelensky's PR man Petrov tried to create separatist projects 10 years ago, says journalist Krutchak. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Read more: Ukraine does not accept ultimatums from Hungary on restoring Druzhba, Foreign Ministry says