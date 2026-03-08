Zelensky’s PR man Petrov calls for war with Hungary. VIDEO
President Zelenskyy's PR manager Volodymyr Petrov believes that Ukraine should start a war with Hungary for the sake of its honour.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Petrov's statement.
What does Petrov say?
If tomorrow Zelenskyy decides to start a war with Hungary, I will support him with both hands. Because he will definitely not start a war for money, definitely not for land, definitely not for some useful minerals. He will start a war for dignity, for the honour of the state," says Petrov.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, MP Zhelezniak reported that Zelenskyy's PR manager Petrov was hired by the director of the institution, Pronytkin.
- Zheleznyak also published material in which he said that political strategist Vladimir Petrov and journalist Sergei Ivanov had been exempted from mobilisation.
- Petrov has been working at the National Military Memorial Cemetery since 31 July 2025. Ivanov has also been employed at Energoatom since July.
- They received their deferrals right after the attack on NABU and SAPO.
- The NMMC later confirmed that Petrov works for them.
- The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the start of an official investigation into the exemptions at the NMMC.
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On 20 January, Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova announced that Volodymyr Petrov had resigned from the National Military Memorial Cemetery.
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