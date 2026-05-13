Yermak arrived at High Anti-Corruption Court, where court will continue to determine his preventive measure. VIDEO

Andrii Yermak, former head of the President’s Office, has arrived at the High Anti-Corruption Court building, where the hearing on the imposition of a preventive measure is expected to resume.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

It is known that the hearing will begin in camera at the request of the prosecution.

The issue of when the hearing will begin is currently being decided, as an alert has been declared in Kyiv and explosions are being heard.

Read more: Properties in "Dynasty" were consecrated by priest of UOC-MP linked to Chernyshov and Pasha Mercedes, - "Slidstvo.Info"

Yermak suspected in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative

NABU stated that participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his own residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the allegations against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: Yermak and Chervinskyi clash in court: I hope this will not simply pass for you and those who betrayed Ukraine. VIDEO