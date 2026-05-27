Cat rescued in Kyiv after spending three days under rubble following Russian attack. VIDEO

A cat injured in the Russian attack on 24 May has been rescued in Kyiv after spending three days under the rubble. The animal, in serious condition, was handed over to veterinarians.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Kyiv Animal Rescue Group.

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Cat found during rubble clearance

On the fourth day after the massive attack on the capital, people were clearing rubble in an industrial zone near Lukianivka. At that moment, a cat crawled out from under the debris and construction dust.

The animal was exhausted, burned and covered in dust. Volunteers said the cat had spent three days under the ruins.

"Covered in burns, construction dust, exhausted and silent, she had been hiding her pain somewhere all these days," the rescuers said.

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Veterinarians fighting for animal’s life

The injured cat was taken to a veterinary clinic. Her condition is assessed as serious, and doctors are fighting for the animal’s life.

The cat was named Artemis, after the ancient Greek goddess of hunting. Volunteers explained that the name was chosen because of the strength, endurance and will to live the animal had shown.

Volunteers have launched a fundraiser for Artemis’s treatment.

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Background

Earlier, a massive Russian strike on Kyiv was reported:

Lukianivska metro station was closed after Russia’s massive attack: damage reported.

The enemy also launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region, leaving people injured and causing damage in all districts.

Later, it became known that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, with an infant among those injured.

In addition, ruscists attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging houses.

An apartment building was damaged in Cherkasy, with 11 people injured.

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