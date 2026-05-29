The issue of supplying Ukraine with the scarce PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence systems is a far greater public priority than discussions about domestic political corruption trends. According to Censor.NET, this was stated on Radio Svoboda by Mykyta Poturaiev, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, whilst commenting on the details of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with parliamentarians.

During the discussion of the outcomes of the head of state’s meeting with the Verkhovna Rada factions, presenter Vlasta Lazur asked whether MPs had raised the issues ofthe high-profile"Mindich-gate", the unknown "Vova" and the construction of cottages in the "Dynasty" residential complex with the president.

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Instead of answering, Poturaev emotionally urged the journalist "not to smile" and to set realistic priorities for a country facing the threat of a critical winter blackout. According to him, the investigation of corruption schemes should be handled by NABU and the SAPO, and "they are doing a good job", whilst the president’s task is global security.

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The politician explained that the main topic of discussion was the supply of PAC-3 anti-missile systems, as without adequate protection for the capital against Russian strikes – particularly on the Bortnytsia aeration station – the city could find itself on the brink of a large-scale humanitarian and man-made disaster.

"If you were to leave a studio where the taps run with frozen shit instead of water, I think you wouldn’t be in the mood to rehash Yermak and Mindich’s questions yet again... We were interested in issues of genuine public interest," Poturaev emphasised.

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