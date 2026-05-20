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Mindich has taken legal action against Zelenskyy: he is seeking lifting of sanctions imposed on him

Mindich has taken legal action against Zelenskyy over the NSDC sanctions

Tymur Mindich has filed a lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Administrative Court of Cassation.

This is evidenced by data published on the "Judiciary of Ukraine" portal, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The plaintiff is listed as Tymur Mindich.

He is asking the court to declare "unlawful and to annul Presidential Decree No. 843/2025 of November 13, 2025," which imposed sanctions against him.

The defendant is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Міндіч подав до суду на Зеленського через санкції РНБО

Watch more: Zhumadilov confirmed at Temporary Investigation Commission that he had met and spoken with Mindich and Umerov about bulletproof vests

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