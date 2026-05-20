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Mindich has taken legal action against Zelenskyy: he is seeking lifting of sanctions imposed on him
Tymur Mindich has filed a lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Administrative Court of Cassation.
This is evidenced by data published on the "Judiciary of Ukraine" portal, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The plaintiff is listed as Tymur Mindich.
He is asking the court to declare "unlawful and to annul Presidential Decree No. 843/2025 of November 13, 2025," which imposed sanctions against him.
The defendant is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU is conducting searches at Mindich’s residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches began.
- As previously reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were conducted at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- The NABU and the SAPO announced that they are conducting a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in recordings obtained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) as part of an investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau raided an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of Andrii Derkach, a former member of parliament and current senator of the Russian Federation. There, they kept "off-the-books accounts," tracked funds, and organized money laundering.
- On November 11, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of the charges against him for illicit enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects—Dmytro Basov—was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Former advisor to Halushchenko, Myroniuk, was remanded in custody with bail set at 126 million hryvnias.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the National Security and Defense Council proposals to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, the executive director of security at Energoatom, who appeared in NABU’s recordings under the alias "Tenor," were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also sent to pretrial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Ihor Fursenko (known as "Ryoshik" in NABU recordings), a suspect in a corruption case involving the energy sector.
- On November 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmila Zorina, setting bail at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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