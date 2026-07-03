AFU veteran Lakhno threw tomatoes at "Servant of People" Tyshchenko: lawmaker wanted to fight back. VIDEO

In Kyiv, Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) veteran Viktor (Leleka) Lakhno threw tomatoes at Mykola Tyshchenko, an MP from the Servant of the People party.

A video of the incident is being shared on social media. The footage was also published by serviceman Leleka, who, in a comment to Censor.NET, confirmed that it was indeed him in the video.

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"He asked for it himself," the veteran commented.

The footage shows the serviceman starting to throw tomatoes at the people’s deputy.

Tyshchenko tried to fight the veteran, but failed to catch up with him.

The incident took place after a court hearing.

As a reminder, today, July 3, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on MP Mykola Tyshchenko in the case concerning the extortion of $1 million in unlawful benefit, money laundering, and submitting false information in a declaration.

Read more: Servant of People MP Tyshchenko’s nighttime house arrest extended until August 26

Suspicion against Tyshchenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) served a notice of suspicion on current Ukrainian MP Mykola Tyshchenko over extortion of unlawful benefit.

Another case involving Tyshchenko

On 20 June 2024, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unknown assailants attacked Dmytro Pavlov (Son), a former member of the Kraken special forces unit, whilst he was out walking with his child. Footage shows that the security detail of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had argued, was allegedly involved in the incident.

The controversial video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko’s security detail attacked the former soldier and unlawfully detained him, also featured the MP’s assistant, Evelina Andriievska.

On the morning of 25 June, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that MP Mykola Tyshchenko had been served with a notice of suspicion in connection with the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency stated that the MP had been served with a notice of suspicion on the grounds of the unlawful deprivation of the victim’s liberty (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a preventive measure on Tyshchenko – round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.

Subsequently, the MP’s pre-trial measure was changed to a personal undertaking.

Read more: Tyshchenko will be brought to next court hearing by force, - Office of Prosecutor General