Chervinsky became ill in Shevchenkiv District Court

Colonel Roman Chervinskyi became ill in the convoy room of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, where the extension of the scout’s detention was to be considered today.

Lawyer Viktor Vasylyuk told Censor.NET about this in a commentary.

"Roman Chervinsky became ill in the convoy room. He is now in court. An ambulance was called for him. I really hope that he will be fine, he is now being provided with medical assistance. We tried to get to him to find out in more detail what is happening there, but we are not allowed," - the defender said.

Today, Shevchenkivskyi District Court was to consider the extension of Chervinskyi's detention.

According to lawyer Serhiy Lysenko, today it became known that Judge Hardina had gone on sick leave, so the redistribution took place and another judge will consider the issue of extending the terms of detention.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinsky was among them. Subsequently, as the SBU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SBU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinsky gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SBU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinsky was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favor of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organized an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

