Zelenskyy announces more public information on Farion’s murder case

On Friday, July 26, more public information is expected about the murder of linguist and former People's Deputy Iryna Farion and the progress of the investigation into the case.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zlenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, he asked Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko to provide the public with information about the murder of Iryna Farion.

"I have heard a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on the detention of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. I asked the Minister to provide the public and journalists with all the necessary information," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, procedural actions are currently underway and all the circumstances of the case are being clarified. The President announced more public information tomorrow, July 26.

"Tomorrow there should be more information - publicly," the head of state said.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 25, President Zelenskyy announced the detention of a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko believes that the suspect can only be the perpetrator.

It should be recalled that in the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers published photos and descriptions of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

The media reported that the Russian neo-Nazi movement NS/WP may have been involved in Farion's murder.

On July 25, an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of former People's Deputy Farion was detained in Dnipro.

