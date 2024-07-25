The journalists contacted the father of an 18-year-old man suspected of murdering linguist and former People's Deputy Iryna Farion. The man says that his son had no motive to kill the public figure.

The journalists of the publication contacted the father of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion, a resident of Dnipro. The man said that he was currently serving at the front and had not seen his son for a long time, but he regularly talked to him on the phone. He learned about his son's detention from his wife.

"I'm at the front now, I haven't seen my son in person for a long time, we talked regularly on the phone. My wife called me today and said that my son had been detained. It's not clear whether it was detention or arrest. Not everything was so " easy ": my wife was kept outside the house, the equipment was taken away, and my son was rounded up. There were no motives for Farion's murder, he had no Ukrainophobic views, he was a patriot. On the contrary, he had completed a UAV flying course to join the Ukrainian army and played football," said the detainee's father.

When asked if his father knew anything about his son renting a house in Lviv, he replied:

"Where would he get the money for that? I send a few thousand, but it's not enough."

The journalists were unable to talk to the detainee's mother because her phone was turned off.

Earlier, the Toronto Television project's interns found out that the suspect in the murder of former People's Deputy and linguist Iryna Farion is an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro, Viacheslav Zinchenko.

According to Schemes journalists, the 18-year-old is a student at Dnipro Gymnasium #62. He played football at the City Children's and Youth Sports School and played in the City Children's and Youth Sports School No. U-19 team. He also participated in the Fall 2022 tournament in support of the Armed Forces.

The murder of Iryna Farion

In the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers published photos and descriptions of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

The media reported that the Russian neo-Nazi movement NS/WP may have been involved in Farion's murder.

On July 25, an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of former People's Deputy Farion was detained in Dnipro.

